Another alleged audio of PM Shehbaz Sharif leaks online

ISLAMABAD: Another alleged audio of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has surfaced on social media in which the premier is heard talking about appointing SAPMs with an unknown person, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

An alleged audio clip appeared on social media, like previous clips from unidentified sources, purportedly revealing a conversation between PM Shehbaz Sharif and unknown person about appointing advisors from ruling coalition partners.

In the alleged audio, an unidentified man could be heard talking about PPP asking for a share in the posts of special assistants.

“No it is not like, Bilawal spoke to me about that matter,” the premier could be heard replying to an unknown man.

“We have to appoint Zafar Mahmood and Jahanzeb Sahib also I will tell you a final number today,” the unidentified man can be heard saying.

READ: PMO AUDIO LEAKS: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF SUMMONS NSC MEETING

“MQM member named Malik Ahmed Ali was telling that he had a key role in making a deal with two parties. I am sending you his CV and he belongs to Karachi,” he can be heard talking to the premier.

Earlier on September 28, alleged audio of former premier Imran Khan and his key aide Azam Khan discussing US cypher, which PTI chief claimed led to the ouster of his government, was leaked online.

