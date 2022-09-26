PMO audio leaks: PM Shehbaz Sharif summons NSC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday, ARY News reported citing sources.

The NSC session will be held at 3:00 pm, said sources adding that the meeting will be attended by the services chiefs, intelligence officials and civilian leadership.

The NSC huddle would be briefed regarding the Prime Minister Office (PMO) audio leaks that surfaced on social media a day earlier.

Govt orders probe into audio leaks

The federal government has decided to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to inquire into the audio leaks from the Prime Minister House.

The JIT will be also included officials of secret agencies to probe into the audio leaks from the Prime Minister House.

The probe body will inquire about whether the data has been hacked or stolen and sold. The investigation team will also look into the question that the PM House was bugged with the devices, or whether it is mobile recording.

The probe will be authorized to include the staff of the PM House in the investigation. It will also inquire into the question, which officers were present in the Prime Minister House at the time of the recording.

‘CEC must resign after audio leaks’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Monday that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja should resign from his post after the surfacing of audio leaks allegedly featuring conversations between key figures in the coalition government.

Imran Khan maintained that the ruling coalition is corrupt to the core and is only concerned about their personal interests and the recent audio leak confirmed that they came to power for their personal gains and have no interest whatsoever in providing relief to the common populace which is suffering due to hyperinflation.

He opined that Maryam Nawaz’s use of influence to secure good deals for her son-in-law proved that the “PML-N vice president is a doctorate in the art of lying”.

“Now after this audio leak, if Shehbaz Sharif has any shame left, he should resign,” said the PTI chief.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and key members of his party and family had become the centre of attention on Sunday after audio recordings from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) surfaced on social media.

