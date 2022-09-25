‘PM Shehbaz takes notice of audio leak; inquiry initiated’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of audio leaks involving the prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, ARY NEWS reported.

Rana Sanaullah said that an inquiry will determine if security of the Prime Minister House is breached or not. “The matter should not be termed a serious affair without an inquiry. It will be a serious issue if it emerges that a device was used to record the discussions inside the PM House,” he said.

He said that inquiry of the leaks would involve high level officials from all agencies.

The interior minister, however, said that he could comfortably say that even if all conversations at the PM House are recorded and released, there would be nothing embarrassing in them.

An alleged audio leak of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with PM House official was leaked on social media in which the latter could be heard talking with the prime minister regarding Maryam Nawaz’s alleged influence in govt affairs.

In an alleged audio tape, the govt official is talking with PM Shehbaz Sharif about importing a plant from India on behalf of the son-in-law of Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During the conversation, the PM House official could be heard advising the premier to not import a plant from India as the step will harm the reputation of government.

“The problem is that that matter will first go to AC and then to the cabinet and importing machinery from India on the instructions of the Prime Minister won’t be easy as it can become an issue,” the official could be heard replying to PM.

