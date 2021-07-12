Another bout of rain in Karachi expected in evening, says PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast more rainfall in Karachi in the evening and night after early morning wet spell, ARY News reported.

“We had forecast light rainfall in Karachi,” Director Met Sardar Sarfaraz said. “The monsoon winds from Arabian Sea causing the rainfall,” Meteorologist said. “The city likely to receive more rain in the evening and night,” the weather official said.

The first spell of monsoon will likely to continue until July 16.

Gulshan-e-Hadeed received maximum rainfall 17mm in Karachi, while the Nooriabad received 08mm rain, PAF Faisal base 05mm, University Road and adjacent area 4.3mm, Landhi 04mm, Saadi Town 3.6mm, Jinnah Terminal 3.2mm and Surjani Town 2.8mm, according to the PMD.

Hyderabad, Thatta, Sanghar, Digree, Sujawal, Mirpur Bathoro, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tharparkar also received rain with heavy falls at some places.

The rainfall submerged low-lying areas while causing power outages at several places after the power feeders tripped.

In Karachi several areas suffered power outages after the rainfall as over 600 electricity feeders tripped. Power utility K-Electric, however claimed prompt restoration of electricity in the affected areas.

The city also experienced traffic jam at NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square and several other areas.

The weather turned pleasant as Karachi received first spell of monsoon rainfall on early Monday morning.

Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, SITE Area, Nazimabad, Sohrab Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Super Highway, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi and other areas received downpour.

The three-month monsoon season from July to September will saw an increase in rainfall in the south and north Punjab and Sindh, said the Met Office. The likely rainfall during July – September is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.