Another case lodged against PTI Chairman Imran Khan

Islamabad: The federal government on Tuesday lodged two more cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and other PTI leaders for violation of section 144 in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, the federal government has lodged a case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders including Murad Saeed, Fawad Chaudhry, Faisal Javed, Sheikh Rasheed and Asad Umer.

PTI leaders Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Nawaz Awan have also been named in the cases filed in the Aabpara police station of Islamabad.

The case had been lodged against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders for violating article 144 by organizing a rally in Islamabad on August 19, 2022.

Earlier today the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a show-cause notice to the former prime minister and PTI chairman after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for allegedly threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

On August 22, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted pre-arrest bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman unill August 25 in a terrorism case.

Imran Khan, addressing a PTI rally in Islamabad, had said that they would file cases against Inspector General Islamabad Police, Deputy IG Islamabad Police and magistrate Zeba Chaudhry for the torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

