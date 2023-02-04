Another case lodged against Sheikh Rasheed in Balochistan

Another case was registered against Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed in Balochistan’s Hub for using foul language against Foreign Minister Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The case under sections 153, 500 and 504 has been registered against Sheikh Rasheed on the complaint of a PPP local leader named Ali Asghar.

Earlier on Friday, the Karachi police booked Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed in a case of using ‘foul’ language against Bilawal Bhutto.

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, who is a close aide of PTI chief Imran Khan, was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence in the early hours of Thursday and is currently on two-physical remand in a case of levelling allegations of setting a ‘murder plot’ for Imran Khan against Asif Ali Zardari.

Sheikh Rasheed arrest case

AML chief Sheikh Rasheed was booked under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

In the FIR, the PPP divisional president stated that the AML chief tried to badmouth a former president and cause a “permanent danger” to the PPP co-chairman and his family.

With his provocatory allegations, the FIR added that Rasheed wants to cause a fight between the PTI and the PPP and disrupt the country’s peace.

The PPP leader added that the AML chief claimed to have vital information regarding a “conspiracy” being hatched to assassinate the PTI chief.

