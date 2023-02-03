IHC summons SHO with record in Sheikh Rasheed arrest case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned the station head officer (SHO) along with relevant records in former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed arrest case, ARY News reported.

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, who is a close aide of PTI chief Imran Khan, was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence in the early hours of Thursday.

Justice Mahmood Jahangiri was hearing a contempt plea filed by Sheikh Rasheed’s nephew in the Islamabad High Court.

At the outset of the hearing, the court asked the applicant to convince the court how contempt is committed by the police. The IHC only cancelled summon notices to Sheikh Rasheed, not barred police from registering a case against him, Justice Jahangiri remarked.

The plaintiff’s lawyer said the impression was given that now the matter is in court, the report has been summoned. Here the people are arrested in separate cases once they get bail in one case.

The IHC bench while directing the plaintiff’s counsel to convince the court of the contempt proceedings decided to hear the matter with the main plea.

Further hearing of the case has been adjourned until Monday. Notices have been issued to AGP, advocate general.

