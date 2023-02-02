‘Sheikh Rasheed goes missing after leaving court premises’

Former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Rashid Shafiq claimed on Thursday that his uncle and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed went missing after leaving the court premises, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ’11th Hour’, former MNA and Sheikh Rasheed’s nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq said that police shifted his uncle to an undisclosed location. He said that Rasheed Ahmed went missing after departing from the court.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that Sheikh Rasheed was not present at the Aabpara or Secretariat police stations. He added that the AML chief is a cardiac patient and he needs medicines.

READ: SHEIKH RASHEED ARRESTED OVER ‘MURDER PLOT’ ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ASIF ZARDARI



Shafiq expressed concern regarding Rasheed’s health. He complained that police officials were not disclosing any details about his uncle’s location.

Earlier in the day, a local court in Islamabad sent Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on two-day physical remand in a case registered against him for levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, who is a close aide of PTI chief Imran Khan, was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence in the early hours of Thursday.

He was presented before Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir’s court where the police requested an eight-day physical remand of Rasheed.

READ: SHEIKH RASHEED SENT ON TWO-DAY PHYSICAL REMAND

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir rejected the police’s 8-day physical remand and approved two-day physical remand.

During the hearing, Rasheed told the court that he’s been appointed as the federal minister at least 16 times and asked court his handcuffs be removed.

After this, the court ordered police to unlock Rashid’s handcuffs.

The FIR

Sheikh Rasheed was booked under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

In the FIR, the PPP divisional president stated that the AML chief tried to badmouth a former president and cause a “permanent danger” to the PPP co-chairman and his family.

With his provocatory allegations, the FIR added that Rasheed wants to cause a fight between the PTI and the PPP and disrupt the country’s peace.

The PPP leader added that the AML chief claimed to have vital information regarding a “conspiracy” being hatched to assassinate the PTI chief.

Comments