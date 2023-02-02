Sheikh Rasheed arrested over ‘murder plot’ allegations against Asif Zardari

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence in the early hours of Thursday.

The arrest was confirmed by the former interior minister’s nephew, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq.

Initially, the Muree Police arrested him and later they handed him over to the Islamabad Police, who shifted him to the Aabpara Police Station, where the case has been registered.

He added that three to four hundred people from Islamabad Police entered Sheikh Rasheed’s house. “The police broke the doors of the house, and beat up the employees,” said Sheikh Rashid’s nephew. Shafiq added that the AML chief has already gone to court for the case in which Sheikh has been arrested. Shafiq said that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) gave the former federal minister relief in this case. “We will file a contempt petition today morning, said Sheikh Rashid Shafiq adding that they will present his uncle to the court and try to get his remand. Read more: IMRAN KHAN HAS PROOF OF ASIF ZARDARI’S PLOT TO KILL HIM: SHEIKH RASHEED FIR Sheikh Rasheed is booked under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

In the FIR, the PPP divisional president stated that the AML chief tried to badmouth a former president and cause a “permanent danger” to the PPP co-chairman and his family.

With his provocatory allegations, the FIR added that Rasheed wants to cause a fight between the PTI and the PPP and disrupt the country’s peace.

The PPP leader added that the AML chief claimed to have vital information regarding a “conspiracy” being hatched to assassinate the PTI chief.