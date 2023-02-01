Imran Khan has proof of Asif Zardari’s plot to kill him: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman has ‘solid information’ about PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s alleged plot to have him killed, ARY News reported.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, the former minister said that Asif Ali Zardari wants to remove or disqualify Imran Khan, adding that the former premier has ‘solid information’ about Zardari’s alleged plot to have him killed.

“Imran Khan had told me that a terrorist group was involved in the conspiracy to kill him,” Sheikh Rasheed said, adding it is certain that these 13 parties do not have the courage to face PTI chairman.

In response to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said that the government would try to delay elections by citing security issues. “They are running away from the elections by citing reasons like terrorism,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan said that when Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari goes to court against him, he will be asked what “reputation” was damaged.

Imran Khan said that he stands by his remarks against the former president, adding: “Asif Zardari will have to take an oath and inform the court about how many people he had murdered. I want Zardari to ensure that he goes to court against me.”

The PTI chief further said that he has “solid information” about Asif Zardari’s alleged plot to have him killed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan alleged that former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was among four people who were planning to kill him, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan accused Zardari of being involved in the assassination attempt, saying that the former president was among four people who were planning to kill him.

“Zardari has given Sindh government’s money to a terrorist organization to assassinate me,” the PTI chief alleged, adding that they were using Sindh government’s ‘looted money’ against him.

He further said, “They think that the only way to get me out of the way is actually to eliminate,” believing that efforts were underway to save those ‘four people’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were wounded in an assassination attempt after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp in Wazirabad during party’s long march.

