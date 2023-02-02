Sheikh Rasheed sent on two-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad has sent Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on two-day physical remand in a case registered against him for levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, who is a close aide of PTI chief Imran Khan, was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence in the early hours of Thursday.

He was presented before Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir’s court where the police requested an eight-day physical remand of Rasheed.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir rejected police’s 8-day physical remand and approved two-day physical remand.

جوڈیشل مجسٹریٹ کی عدالت کا شیخ رشید کو 2 روز بعد پیش کرنے کا حکم#ARYnews pic.twitter.com/XtJzsTgBgv — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) February 2, 2023

As the hearing went underway, Rasheed told court that he’s been appointed as the federal minister at least 16 times and asked court his handcuffs be removed.

After this, the court ordered police to unlock Rashid’s handcuffs.

Read More: SHEIKH RASHEED ARRESTED OVER ‘MURDER PLOT’ ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ASIF ZARDARI

the lawyer of the former interior minister Abdul Razzaq began his arguments, saying that his client was arrested in a politically motivated case.

“The case against Rashid was registered at 8pm last night. The police had arrested Rashid against the high court’s orders,” he told court.

The prosecutor then told the court that Sheikh Rasheed tried to create “threats” for the family members of the Zardari for levelling allegations against his client.

The FIR Sheikh Rasheed is booked under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

In the FIR, the PPP divisional president stated that the AML chief tried to badmouth a former president and cause a “permanent danger” to the PPP co-chairman and his family.

With his provocatory allegations, the FIR added that Rasheed wants to cause a fight between the PTI and the PPP and disrupt the country’s peace.

The PPP leader added that the AML chief claimed to have vital information regarding a “conspiracy” being hatched to assassinate the PTI chief.

Comments