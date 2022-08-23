Another case registered against Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Tuesday registered FIR against incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill for possessing an illegal weapon, ARY News reported.

The first information report (FIR) has been registered against the PTI leader Shahbaz Gill at the Secretariat police station on behalf of the state.

The FIR reads that Police took Gill to Parliament Lodges to conduct a search operation where they recovered the illegal weapon.

Police con late Monday night conducted a raid at a room being used by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill at Parliament Lodges.

Shahbaz Gill’s room at Parliament Lodges was raided by police contingents today. Gill was also brought to the Parliament Lodges amid tight security measures.

During the search operation, the police team led by senior superintendent police (SSP) confiscated different cards and other items. It emerged that Gill’s room at Punjab House will also be searched.

