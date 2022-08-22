Shahbaz Gill did not permit medico-legal examination: medical report

ISLAMABAD: ARY News acquired the new medical report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill which was prepared by the six-member medical board.

The medical board stated in its report that Shahbaz Gill was completely conscious and fit. The physicians stated that Gill did not allow them for conducting his complete medical check-up. The medical board conducted another medical examination of Gill on August 21.

The medical board confirmed the detection of mild asthma. The physicians said that Gill was an asthma patient for a long time and used medicines for the disease, however, he was found completely healthy in the medical examination.

“Gill is using inhaler and nebulizer, whereas, the chest diseases expert recommended some medicines to Shahbaz Gill. However, Gill did not permit the medical board for conducting his medico-legal examination.”

“Doctors suggested some tests for the treatment of Gill’s breathing problems but he did not allow to conduct detection tests. The medical board was not permitted by Gill to conduct his full body examination except chest check-up.”

“The initial blood test results were normal but Gill did not allow to conduct chest X-ray and other tests. Gill confirmed that his breathing problem was resolved after using nebulizer and inhaler.

The medical board also apprised Shahbaz Gill about the hazards of hunger strike, according to the new medical report.

Earlier in the day, an Islamabad court handed PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to Islamabad police for two-day physical remand after he was shifted from PIMS.

A report prepared by the Adiala prison’s officials was presented before the court, confirming torture marks on Gill’s body when he was handed over to them by Islamabad police.

The court after listening to the arguments reserved its verdict and later directed the police to present Gill before the court on August 24.

