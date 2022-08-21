Torture on Shahbaz Gill: Punjab home minister makes new revelations

LAHORE: Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar has made new revelations about the alleged torture on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill in police custody, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Hashim Dogar paid a surprise visit to the Adiala Jail where Dr Shahbaz Gill was kept by the police force.

More revelations were made about the mentioning of torture marks on Gill’s body in jail records. The home minister said that the jail staff examined Shahbaz Gill’s health when he was brought to Adiala Jail in accordance with the regulations.

“During the medical examination, unusual torture marks appeared on Gill’s body. The medical officer mentioned the torture marks in its initial report on the jail register.”

“As per regulations, the jail superintendent is bound to tell the judge and police regarding the wounds of the inmate. Jail superintendent did not inform anyone regarding the torture marks on Gill’s body.”

Dogar said that legal action will be taken against the jail superintendent and the concerned officials over the negligence.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah rejected allegations of torture on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in police custody.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said PML-N is against any kind of torture. He said our government believes that torture is against the dignity of a man and a violation of the constitution.

The minister said the story of the torture of Shahbaz Gill is a drama to divert the attention from the original matter.

He said an FIR was lodged against Shahbaz Gill as per law for instigating army officers and soldiers. He said the state cannot tolerate such malicious conspiracies.

Rana Sanaullah said Shahbaz Gill was produced before a judicial magistrate within twenty-four hours and he was absolutely fine and did not complain of torture.

He said on the 11th of this month medical board did not indicate any torture in its report. He said Shahbaz Gill was not tortured by Islamabad Police.

