Another citizen falls prey to street crime in Karachi

KARACHI: Another citizen in Karachi fell prey to street crimes in Karachi as a young man was gunned down by robbers, ARY News reported citing police and family sources.

As per details, a young man named Sohail Hashmi — a son of a retired police officer — was shot dead by robbers in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

The family said that the deceased did not offer resistance and gave his wallet and valuables to the robbers at gunpoint.

The robbers might have seen a police inspector card in the wallet and shot Sohail Hashmi while escaping in fear of resistance from him.

The police said that the deceased had a ‘forged’ card pretending himself as a police inspector. “The suspects might have opened fire considering him a threat as a police officer,” the police said.

Read More: Karachi youth shot dead over resisting robbery

Earlier on January 15, a matriculation student was shot dead by street criminals over resisting robbery near Karachi’s Moach Goth.

The police officials said the incident took place in Machko area of Karachi’s Moach Goth when Muzammil, a student of matric class, was shot and killed after he refused to give them his mobile phone.