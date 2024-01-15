Karachi youth shot dead over resisting robbery

KARACHI: Another young man was shot dead by street criminals over resisting robbery near Karachi’s Moach Goth, ARY News reported on Monday.

The police officials said the incident took place in Machko area of Karachi’s Moach Goth when Muzammil, a student of matric class, was shot and killed after he refused to give them his mobile phone.

Following his death, the relatives of the slain youth and native of Moach Goth staged a protest with the dead body and blocked the River Road.

The violent protestors claimed that the Kemari police have failed to maintain law and order situation in the area as the street crime has increased exponentially.

Meanwhile, police officials assured the deceased’s family that the assailants who are involved in the incident will be arrested soon.

Earlier in November, a 55-year-old man was shot dead by muggers when he tried to resist a robbery attempt in Malir.

55-year-old man – identified as Haider Raza – was returning home from a bank after withdrawing his salary when unknown assailants opened fire on him outside his house in Saudabad area of Malir district.

Haider Raza was returning home from a bank when suspected robbers riding a motorcycle pulled over beside him near the victim’s house.

One of his accomplices got down, walked up to Raza, and asked him at gunpoint to hand over his cash and cell phone. When Raza offered resistance, he shot him, killing him on the spot.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 100 people were killed in robbery attempts in Karachi during the current year.