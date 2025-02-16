Another corruption scandal ‘uncovered’ during PTI-era in Punjab

LAHORE: Another corruption scandal has surfaced from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s tenure during the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the official documents, it has been revealed that medicines and medical supplies were purchased for Punjab’s public hospitals without a proper tendering process.

According to official documents, during the tenure of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, machinery procurement for hospitals bypassed legal procedures.

The documents further disclose that the District Health Officer (DHO) of Muzaffargarh allegedly purchased medicines and supplies worth 66 million rupees without fulfilling legal requirements.

Despite directives from the Audit Department, the District Accounts Committee meeting was not convened, the documents revealed.

Following the findings presented by the Audit Department, the Public Accounts Committee has initiated an investigation into the matter.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ata Tarar labeled the £190 million case as “the biggest mega-corruption scandal in Pakistan’s history”, asserting that justice has finally prevailed.

Reacting to the £190 million case verdict, Ata Tarar exclusively talking to ARY News, remarked, “This was an open-and-shut case, and the verdict reflects the triumph of justice.”

Criticizing the PTI leadership, the minister alleged that PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi handed over all the recovered money to the person from whom it was seized.

He questioned, “If there was nothing to hide, why was the issue presented to the federal cabinet in a sealed envelope?”