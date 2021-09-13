Another electricity transformer explodes in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Third electricity transformer has exploded in Hyderabad in the recent past, luckily no human loss was reported, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per reports, the electricity transformer exploded in Hyderabad’s area of Latifabad No.10. The explosion was so loud that residents of the adjoining areas came out of their houses in fear.

The fire broke out soon after the explosion, but luckily no human loss was reported.

On August 9, an electricity transformer had exploded in Hyderabad’s area of Faqir Jo Pir.

The oil spilled in the area due to explosions, while the passersby remained safe. The eye-witnesses had said that the electric transformer exploded, while it was being replaced by the WAPDA staff.

On July 22, at least five persons were dead and the score got injured after the explosion of an electricity transformer in Hyderabad’s Latifabad Unit 8.

An electricity transformer exploded in the busy street of Hyderabad on Eid’s second day, leaving at least five people dead and several injured due to the spill of burning oil.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the incident and directed authorities to provide the best medical services to the wounded persons.

He had directed the health secretary to ensure the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff at the hospitals.