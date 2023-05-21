Another ex-PTI MNA jumps ship over May 9 violence

PESHAWAR: Another former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) parted ways from the party following the May 9 violence, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Usman Khan Tarakai – who had been a member of National Assembly (MNA) – said he was quitting PTI over May 9 violence, wherein military installations were attacked following arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Usman Taraki pointed out that he belongs to the village of Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed, condemning the vandalisim of the latter’s statute.

“We stood by Imran Khan till the last breath”, he said, adding that but the attack on military installations were against his political approach.

He said he would announce the ‘future course of action’ after consulting with his advisers.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing the Lahore Corps Commander’s house.