Police identify culprits involved in attack on Jinnah House

ISLAMABAD: The majority of the miscreants involved in the vandalism of Jinnah House Lahore and and other military sculptures have been identified, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the law enforcers have identified most of the miscreants, including Danish Munir, Saud, Adnan Ashraf, Farooq Zaman, Ali Hasan, and Chaudhry Masood.

Sources say that the process of identifying the troublemakers is ongoing, meanwhile, Mohammad Taimoor, Ali Iftikhar, Aamir Hamza, Waqas Parvez, Sajjad Saeed, Yousuf Gulzar, Muhammad Arslan, and Ali Raza have also been identified as troublemakers.

The miscreants burned down Jinnah House, engaged in vandalism are now facing legal action. They also besieged, looted and vandalized the corps commander house and participated in violent activities.

An FIR has been registered against these troublemakers under the Anti-Terrorism Act, which states that the violent PTI workers were armed with firearms, sticks, stones, and petrol bombs.

Sources said that more individuals who have caused damage to properties in other areas are being apprehended under the law.