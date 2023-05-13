Punjab to form JIT to probe vandalism at civil, military installations

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab established a Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) to investigate the vandalism and arson in Jinnah House, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the review meeting chaired by the caretaker CM of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, the Inspector General (IG) Punjab briefed about the current situation of peace and security, after which the caretaker CM decided to form a JIT to investigate the vandalism, arson, and encirclement at Jinnah House and other government owned structures.

The CM directed that the JIT will conduct an investigation into the incidents and prepare a comprehensive report, which will be presented to the government. Meanwhile, Geo-fencing will be carried out in all locations which was subjected to hooliganism and arson.

On the other hand, with the help of CCTV footages most of the individuals involved in violent activities such as siege, looting, and destruction in the Jinnah House other military structures have been identified.

The list of extremists includes Danish Munir, Saud, Adnan Ashraf, Farooq Zaman, Ali Hassan, Chaudhry Masood, Mohammad Taimoor, Ali Iftekhar, Aamir Hamza, Waqas Parvez, Sajjad Saeed, Yousuf Gulzar, Mohammad Arslan, and Ali Raza.

Meanwhile, the FIA has registered cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act, against the those who used firearms, sticks, stones, and petrol bombs. More individuals who have caused damage to properties in other areas are being arrested and will brought to justice.

The caretaker CM ordered to intensify actions to bring all criminals to justice. He stated that all cases against wrongdoers will be pursued in the ATCs, and the Prosecution Department has been directed to ensure speedy trials for all cases.

Mohsin Naqvi said that no guilty person will be spared, and no innocent person will be arrested. Every criminal will be brought to justice with evidence and proofs, and those who attack Jinnah House and military’s structures will not escape the law.

The CM Punjab also stated that a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against criminals, and force will be used to thwart the nefarious intentions of criminal elements.