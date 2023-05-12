Punjab CM directs to take steps to control law, order situation

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi has directed to take all necessary measures to control the law and order situation across the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

Chairing a review meeting in Lahore today, the caretaker Punjab CM said strong action will be taken against the facilitators of riots.

During the meeting, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar gave a briefing about the law and order situation and the ongoing operation against the miscreants.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said those who attacked government property including Corps Commander House Lahore should be punished according to law.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing the Lahore Corps Commander’s house.

As per details, DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi was hit with stones by the protestors during the clearance operations at the Lahore Corps Commander’s house.

Imran Khan’s arrest

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases, even those are undisclosed, registered across the country until Monday (May 15).

The court also granted protective bail to PTI chief in three terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore and stopped authorities from arresting him till May 17 in any case registered in Islamabad after May 9.

Justice Jahangiri also approved Imran’s protective bail in a case pertaining to the death of Zille Shah — a PTI worker who was killed during a party rally in Lahore earlier this year — for 10 days against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after the Supreme Court ruled his arrest “unlawful”.