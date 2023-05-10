Lahore Cantt protest: Case registered against PTI’s leadership

LAHORE: A case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership over ‘violent protests’ in Lahore Cantt and ‘vandalising’ Corps Commander House following the arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rana Ashfaq at Sarwar Road Police Station.

The case against the PTI leaders was registered against under charges of terrorism, murder, and attempted murder. Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were nominated in the FIR.

According to the FIR, PTI leaders Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid and Mian Aslam Iqbal allegedly led the violent mobs in Lahore during the ongoing riots by party workers, resulting in the deaths of two people due to firing.

The FIR stated that the violent protests were carried on the instructions of Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Farrukh Habib. “Hammad Azhar, Musarat Cheema and Jamshed Iqbal were also involved in encouraging the arson,” it added.

It further stated that over 400 party workers and supporters barged into Jinnah House (Corps Commander House Lahore). “The angry protestors forcibly carried away more than Rs115 million goods”, the FIR added.

The armed workers also caused extensive damage to government machinery, including Jinnah House. The FIR stated that 53 officials, including police officers, were injured due to stone-pelting by the protesting workers.

Audio leaks

Earlier in the day, two controversial audio leaks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders purportedly discussing the vandalism of Lahore Corps Commander House surfaced.

In an alleged audio message to party activists, PTI ticket holder Ibad Farooq claimed that he has reached Lahore Corps Commander House along with party leader Yasmeen Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry and Mahmood ur Rasheed.

“We have got clear instructions from Yasmin Rashid to set Corps Commander House on fire,” Ibad Farooq said, adding that Ijaz Chaudhry has also instructed not to stop until release of PTI chairman.

Meanwhile, another purported audio tape featuring Ijaz Chaudhry and his son – Ali Chaudhry – surfaced, discussing the vandalism of government property.

In the audio, Ijaz Chaudhry can be heard discussing the situation of protests following the arrest of Imran Khan. “Almost three people have sustained bullet injuries,” he told Ali Chaudhry.

“His house has been vandalised,” he said, adding that every single thing was taken from the house.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests are being held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.