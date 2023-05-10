Imran Khan arrest: PTI distances itself from violent protests

PESHAWAR: Former speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser has distanced PTI from the violent protest after the arrest of Pakistan-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leader Asad Qaiser said in a tweet that they condemn the attack on Edhi ambulance in Peshawar.

He maintained that they do not encourage such attacks. PTI workers will peacefully protest across the country till the release of party chairman Imran Khan.

Furthermore, Asad Qaiser claimed that there are some serious threats to Imran Khan’s life that’s why PTI protestors are enraged.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers took to the streets in large numbers after which some of the protesters set an ambulance on fire.

The situation quickly escalated as protesters closed down Khyber Road, leading to massive traffic jams and causing inconvenience to commuters. Meanwhile, some protesters set an ambulance on fire.

The police responded with force, shelling the protesters to disperse the crowd. In the aftermath of the protests and arrested a total of 30 individuals from various locations in connection with the protests.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police are currently using CCTV footage to identify and prosecute any individuals who were involved in creating disturbances and lawlessness during the protests.