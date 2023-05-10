Imran Khan Arrest: PTI protestors set ambulance on fire

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers took to the streets in large numbers after which some of the protesters set an ambulance on fire, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The situation quickly escalated as protesters closed down Khyber Road, leading to massive traffic jams and causing inconvenience to commuters. Meanwhile, some protesters set an ambulance on fire.

The police responded with force, shelling the protesters to disperse the crowd. In the aftermath of the protests and arrested a total of 30 individuals from various locations in connection with the protests.

The police are currently using CCTV footage to identify and prosecute any individuals who were involved in creating disturbances and lawlessness during the protests.

According to police sources, the arrested individuals are facing multiple charges, including setting fire to properties, cars, and ambulances. The authorities have registered cases against the accused and are currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Director Radio Pakistan General Tahir Hassan confirmed that the extremists attacked the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building in large numbers.

The extremists caused destruction in the newsroom and various sections, setting fire to the library and the Radio Auditorium.

The fire in different sections of the building resulted in the loss of records and other equipment. While, the extremists also set fire to parked vehicles outside the Radio Pakistan building and looted official equipment, including cameras, microphones, and other office equipment.

Law enforcement officials attempted to stop the extremists, but they were also subjected to torture.