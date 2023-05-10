Imran Khan presented before AC in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been presented before the accountability court in Islamabad in connection with Al-Qadir University Trust case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing in which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested a 14-day physical remand of PTI chief Imran Khan in connection with the corruption case.

On the other hand, PTI chairman Imran Khan is being represented by a team of lawyers including Khawaja Haris, Barrister Ali Gohar, and Advocate Ali Bukhari in the ongoing hearing of his case against the Al-Qadir University Trust in the accountability court.

The Deputy Prosecutor General of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, and the Special Prosecutor, Raffique Masood, are also present in the court during the proceedings.

Meanwhile, NAB’s Prosecutor, Sardar Zulqarnain, and Investigation Officer, Mian Omar Nadeem, are also present in the court to represent NAB.

“I was given the arrest warrant after reaching the NAB office,” Imran Khan said.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, has started presenting his arguments in court, stating that the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan is not in accordance with the law.

Outside the Supreme Court, heavy contingents of Anti-terrorism, Eagle Squad, and Islamabad police are present. In addition, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, is also present in the court room, while SSP Operation also arrived at the Supreme Court with heavy contingents.

PTI to move SC against IHC’s verdict

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to challenge the Islamabad High Court’s verdict of terming the arrest of Imran Khan, legal, in the Supreme Court.

The decision was taken in an overnight emergency meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday with the help of Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The meeting was attended by senior leadership of PTI. The meeting also decided to continue ‘peaceful’ protests across the country against the arrest of Imran Khan.

Remain peaceful, Qureshi tells PTI supporters

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that objections across the country would continue and called on the people to remain peaceful.

“Peaceful protest is your constitutional right, keep it going. But don’t take the law into your own hands,” Qureshi said while talking to the media outside the Police Lines Guest House in Islamabad.

PTI leader said that since yesterday he had been calling on protesters to remain peaceful while protesting. He made an appeal to the IHC chief justice to issue an order for his immediate recovery and appearance in the court.

Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal being clear

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) mobilized various teams to carry out cleaning operations on the track from the Awami Markaz to FTC on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The SSWMB teams are working to carry out clearing operations on Shahrah-e-Faisal, removing stones and trees barriers that are being used by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors to block the track following the protest call after party chief Imran Khan’s arrest.

Moreover, large numbers of vehicle’s broken glass is present in on the road that may pose a hazard to motorists.