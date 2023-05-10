Imran Khan’s arrest: PTI to challenge IHC’s verdict in SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to challenge the Islamabad High Court’s verdict of terming the arrest of Imran Khan, legal, in Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in an overnight emergency meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday with the help of Rangers in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The meeting was attended by senior leadership of PTI. The meeting also decided to continue ‘peaceful’ protests across the country against the arrest of Imran Khan.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan ‘legal.’

Read more: IMRAN KHAN TO BE PROSECUTED AT POLICE LINES HEADQUARTERS ISLAMABAD

As per details, Islamabad High Court announced the reserved verdict and issued contempt court notices to Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad.

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition challenging Imran Khan’s arrest.

Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the prosecutor general appeared before the high court.