Imran Khan to be prosecuted at Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will be prosecuted at the Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad today (Wednesday) after its guest house was declared sub-jail on the request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported.

Sources said cases relating to NAB and Toshakhana will be heard at the New Police Guest House, Police Lines Headquarters instead of F-8 Court Complex and Judicial Complex G-11/4 Islamabad.

Imran Khan will be kept at the Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad after remand and he will be investigated there by a three-member team of NAB headed by its deputy director Mian Umer.

It may be noted that a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), with the help of Rangers, on Tuesday took the former prime minister into custody in the Al-Qadir Trust case, prompting the IHC to take note.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan ‘legal.’

As per details, Islamabad High Court announced the reserved verdict and issued contempt court notices to Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad.

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition challenging Imran Khan’s arrest.

Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the prosecutor general appeared before the high court.