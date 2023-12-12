Another foreign airline announces flights to Pakistan

KARACHI: Another foreign airline has announced direct flights to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Taban Airline to start its flight operation to Pakistan as the first flight will land in Karachi from Mashhad.

Moreover, the first flight of Taban Airline will be inaugurated by Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori. He will leave for Mashhad along with the Consul General of Iran to inaugurate the airline.

Last month, Malaysian airline Batik Air launched direct flights between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur.

Following the resounding success of its daily flights to Lahore, Batik Air announced new services between Karachi and Kuala Lumpur. The first flight will land at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi at 7:30pm. The airline will operate three times weekly flights.

The new route strengthens the airline’s ties between the countries, fostering both business and leisure travel opportunities.

On November 1, Azerbaijan’s national airline launched direct flight operations to Pakistan.

Azerbaijan’s national airline – AZAL – commenced direct flights to Pakistan, while an inaugural flight from Azerbaijan will reach Islamabad airport tonight.