Another incident of girls’ harassment surfaces in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another distressing incident university girls faced harassment in broad daylight in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred two days ago where an unknown motorcyclist harassed university students.

The Additional IG Karachi took notice of the incident and summoned report from the concerned officers after ARY News reported the incident.

The SSP central Abdullah Chachar said that the video is two days old however investigation is underway. The case is registered on the complaint of state as the police could not contact the victim.

On August 2, Karachi witnessed a distressing incident of a man sexually harassing a girl on the street in broad daylight.

According to the police officials, an unknown motorcyclist harassed the pedestrian woman in the locality of Samanabad, Block 17, and fled the scene.

The CCTV footage that emerged from the nearby residence captured the culprit’s face clearly, showing him sexually harassing the pedestrian woman. The police are using this footage to attempt to identify and apprehend the person.

The police authorities have yet to ascertain the identity of the affected woman, as no victim has come forward to report the incident.

It is worth mentioning here that, a similar case of harassment was reported in Gulistan-e-Jauhar as well. The police issued sketches of the suspect but have not been successful in apprehending the culprit.