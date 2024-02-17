18.9 C
Another independent candidate joins PML-N

LAHORE: An independent candidate who emerged victorious from a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat in the General Elections 2024 announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

As per details, Malik Tariq Awan who clinched the victory from PK-82 (Peshawar) made the announcement in a meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Ameer Muqam was also present on the occasion.

Malik Tariq Awan bagged the victory from PK-82 (Peshawar) by securing 20334 votes. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasf (PTI) backed independent candidate Kamran Khan Bangash got 14030 votes.

Earlier on February 16, six more independent candidates, who emerged victorious in the General Elections 2024 announced to join the PML-N.

MNA-elect from NA-92 Rasheed Akbar Noorani and five newly elected members Punjab Assembly met PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and expressed ‘full confidence’ in the Nawaz Sharif-led party.

The MPAs-elect who joined the PML-N included Irfanullah Khan Niazi from PP-90, Muhammad Amir Inayat from PP-92, Muhammad Akbar Hayat from PP-205, Asghar Hayat from PP-212 and Rana Abdul Manan from PP-272.

