Another six independent candidates join PML-N

LAHORE: Six more independent candidates, who emerged victorious in the General Elections 2024 announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported

According to details, MNA-elect from NA-92 Rasheed Akbar Noorani and five newly elected members Punjab Assembly met PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and expressed ‘full confidence’ in the Nawaz Sharif-led party.

The MPAs-elect who joined the PML-N included Irfanullah Khan Niazi from PP-90, Muhammad Amir Inayat from PP-92, Muhammad Akbar Hayat from PP-205, Asghar Hayat from PP-212 and Rana Abdul Manan from PP-272.

Maryam Nawaz welcomed all the independent candidates in the PML-N’s fold. She said that the people of Punjab have given mandate to the PML-N, vowing to carry out ‘exemplary’ development works in the province.

The PML-N senior vice president said that only her party could take Pakistan out of crises.

Earlier on February 14, six independents who emerged victorious on Punjab Assembly seats in the General Elections 2024 have announced to join the PML-N

The MPAs-elect announced their decision of joining the PML-N in a meeting with Maryam Nawaz in Lahore.

Independent candidate who joined the PML-N included Sultan Bajwa from PP-132 Nankana, Shazia Tareen from PP-225 Lodhran, Mahmood Qadir Laghari from PP-289 Dera Ghazi Khan, Hanif Pitafi from PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan, Taimoor Ali from PP-94 Chiniot and Ali Asghar from PP-283 Layyah.