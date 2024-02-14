Six more independent candidates come into PML-N’s fold

LAHORE: Six more independents who emerged victorious on Punjab Assembly seats in the General Elections 2024 have announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported.

The MPAs-elect announced their decision of joining the PML-N in a meeting with the party’s Chief Orgnaiser Maryam Nawaz in Lahore.

Independent candidate who joined the PML-N included Sultan Bajwa from PP-132 Nankana, Shazia Tareen from PP-225 Lodhran, Mahmood Qadir Laghari from PP-289 Dera Ghazi Khan, Hanif Pitafi from PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan, Taimoor Ali from PP-94 Chiniot and Ali Asghar from PP-283 Layyah.

The newly elected members of the Punjab Assembly expressed full confidence in Nawaz Sharif.

Welcoming the victorious independents in the PML-N’ fold, Maryam Nawaz said that their joining will contribute to achieve the party’s goal of prosperity of the people of Punjab.

“We will give relief to the people from the destruction of the past and ensure a happy future,” Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier on Monday, five independent candidates, who won the elections on February 8 joined the PML-N.

According to details, Sardar Shamsher Mazari, who won the NA-189 seat as an independent candidate joined PML-N after meeting the party’s president Shehbaz Sharif.

Imran Akram, MPA-elect from PP-195, Sohail Khan, PP-240, Khizar Hussain Mazari, PP-297 and Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi, MPA-elect from PP-249 also joined the PML-N.