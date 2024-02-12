Elections 2024: Five independents join PML-N in Punjab

27.9 C
LAHORE: Five independent candidates, who won elections on February 8, on Monday joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to details, Sardar Shamsher Mazari, who won the NA-189 seat as an independent candidate joined PML-N after meeting the party’s president Shahbaz Sharif.

Imran Akram, MPA-elect from PP-195, Sohail Khan, PP-240, Khizar Hussain Mazari, PP-297 and Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi, MPA-elect from PP-249 joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

On the occasion, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the newly-elected members and welcomed them into the party.

He vowed to serve the masses and steer the country out of the crises as PML-N is focused on bringing prosperity to Pakistan.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has become active for the formation of governments in centre and Punjab and has been holding negotiations with the Pakistan People’s Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan.

