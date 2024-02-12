Elections 2024: Five independents join PML-N in Punjab

LAHORE: Five independent candidates, who won elections on February 8, on Monday joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to details, Sardar Shamsher Mazari, who won the NA-189 seat as an independent candidate joined PML-N after meeting the party’s president Shahbaz Sharif.

Imran Akram, MPA-elect from PP-195, Sohail Khan, PP-240, Khizar Hussain Mazari, PP-297 and Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi, MPA-elect from PP-249 joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

On the occasion, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the newly-elected members and welcomed them into the party.

He vowed to serve the masses and steer the country out of the crises as PML-N is focused on bringing prosperity to Pakistan.

سابق وزیراعظم اور پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر شہباز شریف سے آزاد منتخب ہونے والے پانچ ارکان اسمبلی کی ملاقات این اے 189 سے سردار شمشیر مزاری، پی پی 195 سے

عمران اکرم، پی پی 240 سے سہیل خان، پی پی 297 سے خضر حسین مزاری اور پی پی 249 سے صاحبزادہ محمد گزین عباسی ملاقات کرنے والوں… pic.twitter.com/xe2nNXcq1h — PMLN (@pmln_org) February 12, 2024

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has become active for the formation of governments in centre and Punjab and has been holding negotiations with the Pakistan People’s Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan.