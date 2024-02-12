Nawaz Sharif telephones Fazlur Rehman to discuss unity govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday telephoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Mualana Fazlur Rehman to discuss matters related to the formation of a unity government.

The General Elections 2024 brought a split mandate as not a single political party was in a position to form a government single-handedly.

Both the leaders discussed matters related to the formation of a unity government in Pakistan. The sources said the meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman is expected to take in the upcoming two days.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) discussed a ‘power-sharing formula’ to bifurcate the prime minister’s tenure between the two parties for the next five years.

The PML-N delegation led by Shehbaz Sharif reached PPP’s office in Lahore where they were received by PPP leadership including Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari and others.

The sources close to the development revealed that during the meeting a suggestion was put forward that the PML-N and the PPP might get their respective nominee elected as the prime minister for two and a half years each.

“One party’s nominee would be the prime minister for the first two and half years while another party’s nominated member could get the prime minister slot for the next two and half years,” as per the suggestion, sources claimed.