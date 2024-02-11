PML-N ‘offers’ presidency, NA speakership, Senate chairmanship to PPP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has ‘offered’ presidency, NA speakership and Senate chairmanship to Pakistan People’s Party, to get support for the formation of governments in centre and Punjab, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the inside story of the meeting between the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership to finalize the matters of forming a unity government as no party gained a simple majority after the Feb 8 elections.

Sources claimed that PML-N has offered three constitutional positions to the PPP to gain its support in centre and Punjab. PPP was offered positions of president, speaker National Assembly and Senate chairman, while PML-N also agreed to give Balochistan CM ship to the Bilawal-led party.

Furthermore, PML-N also reportedly offered deputy CM ship or the position of senior minister in Punjab.

Both parties have agreed to continue negotiations after discussing the matter in the CECs meeting.

Earlier, former Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah asserted that Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would decide on allying with a political party to form government in Centre.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Murad Ali Shah said that Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto will take their opinion on allying with the Central Executive Committee.