Another independent candidate joins PML-N

PESHAWAR: An independent candidate from Peshawar, Malik Tariq Awan, joined the Muslim League (N) on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Malik Tariq Awan attended a meeting with PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore. The provincial president of the Muslim League (N), Ameer Muqam, was also present on the occasion.

It is to be mentioned here that independent candidate Malik Tariq Awan was elected from PK 83.

Earlier, six more independent candidates, who emerged victorious in the General Elections 2024 announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Read More: Six more independent candidates come into PML-N’s fold

According to details, MNA-elect from NA-92 Rasheed Akbar Noorani and five newly elected members Punjab Assembly met PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and expressed ‘full confidence’ in the Nawaz Sharif-led party.

The MPAs-elect who joined the PML-N included Irfanullah Khan Niazi from PP-90, Muhammad Amir Inayat from PP-92, Muhammad Akbar Hayat from PP-205, Asghar Hayat from PP-212 and Rana Abdul Manan from PP-272.

Maryam Nawaz welcomed all the independent candidates in the PML-N’s fold. She said that the people of Punjab have given mandate to the PML-N, vowing to carry out ‘exemplary’ development works in the province.

The PML-N senior vice president said that only her party could take Pakistan out of crises.