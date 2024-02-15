Another independent candidate joins PPP after win

ISLAMABAD: Independent candidate Ameer Muhammad Khan who emerged victorious from PP-89 (Bhakkar-I) in the General Elections 2024 has announced joining the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The MPA-elect held a meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP Women’s Wing President Faryal Talpur at Zardari House, a press release issued by the party secretariat said.

PPP ticket holders Amjad Khawaar, Shahid Hasan Khan, and Chaudhry Hayat Mehmood were also present during the meeting.

Ameer Muhammad Khan won the PP-89 as an independent candidate seat by securing 61745 votes. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) aspirant Abdul Majeed Khan bagged 37265 votes to finish runner-up.

Earlier on February 14, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidate Aijaz Khan Swati who emerged victorious from PS-88 Malir in the General Elections 2024 has also announced to join the PPP.

In a video message, Aijaz Khan Swati said that he is joining the PPP unconditionally, hoping that the Bilawal-led party would sincerely work for the betterment and welfare of his constituents.

“I am joining the PPP for the sake of my constituents,” he added.

PTI-backed Aijaz Khan Swati clinched the victory from PS-88 with 17580 votes, followed by PPP’s Muzammil Shah who got 12762 votes.