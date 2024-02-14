PTI-backed candidate joins PPP after win

KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed candidate Aijaz Khan Swati who emerged victorious from PS-88 Malir in the General Elections 2024 has announced to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

In a video message, Aijaz Khan Swati said that he is joining the PPP unconditionally, hoping that the Bilawal-led party would sincerely work for the betterment and welfare of his constituents.

“I am joining the PPP for the sake of my constituents,” he added.

PTI-backed Aijaz Khan Swati clinched the victory from PS-88 with 17580 votes, followed by PPP’s Muzammil Shah who got 12762 votes.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aijaz Khan Swati is the second PTI-backed elected member who officially announced to part ways with the party as Wasim Qadir, the MNA-elect from NA-121 Lahore already joined the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

After joining of the PTI-backed independent candidate, the PPP’s general seats toll in the Sindh Assembly would rise to 86. The PPP has secured 84 general seats in the 8th February’s General Elections while another independent from PS-3 Jacobabad Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani has already announced to join the party.

Earlier on February 11, another PTI backed independent candidate expressed full confidence and announced to join the PML-N.

Waseem Qadir, the newly elected Member of the National Assembly constituency (NA-121 Lahore-V), held a meeting with the senior vice president of PML-N Maryam Nawaz in Lahore, expressing full trust and confidence in the leadership of PML-N’s supremo, Nawaz Sharif.

In a meeting with Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the senior vice president of PML-N, Wasim Qadir discussed his decision to align with the party and the shared vision for the constituency.