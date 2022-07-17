Another Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Another Indian plane on Sunday made an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi after the pilot sought permission following issues in the engine, ARY NEWS reported.

The manager of the Karachi airport said that the captain informed the aviation officials at the airport regarding a technical fault in the engine of the plane. “He made an emergency landing and the passengers were transferred to the transit lounge where they were offered breakfast and refreshments,” he said.

The manager added that another plane of the Indian airline would land at Karachi airport at 3:00 pm to airlift the passengers to Hyderabad Deccan. “The Indian airline has conveyed information regarding the arrival of another plane to airlift the passengers,” he said.

On July 05, a Dubai-bound Indian flight with 138 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, according to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson.

The spokesperson confirmed that the Boeing 737 plane with 150 passengers on board was heading to Dubai from New Delhi after it developed a technical fault developed during the journey.

“The pilot of a private airline sought permission from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) after communicating the situation. Later, the pilot was allowed to make an emergency landing on humanitarian grounds,” he added.

In a statement, the Indian airline stated that SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi – Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning.

