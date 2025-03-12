Another injury could be a career-ender for Jasprit Bumrah: Shane Bond

Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond expressed concerns about Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s recurring back injuries, stating that another injury in the same spot could be “a career-ender.”

Bond emphasized the importance of workload management and open dialogue to ensure Bumrah’s longevity. With the IPL and England Test series approaching, Bond advised caution to prevent further injuries.

After a superlative performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out for the next few weeks due to a back injury on the second day of the final Test. He has been out since early January.

“When he went off for scans, it was at Sydney, there was some messaging coming up around that he had sprains and stuff like that. I worried that it wasn’t going to be a sprain, it might be a bony injury around that area. Looking at the tours and the schedule going forward, where are the opportunities to give him a break, but really where are the danger periods? And often, it is that the IPL to the Test championship will be a risk,” Bond said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Harshit Rana replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad

“If we can get him through the English summer and he’s fit, we can probably then go with some confidence that we can carry him across the rest of the formats. So that’s hard because he is your best bowler, but If he has another injury in the same spot, that could be a career-ender, potentially, because I’m not sure you can have surgery on that spot again,” Bond added.