Harshit Rana replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad

In a major setback for India, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a lower back injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed late Tuesday, February 11.

India will begin their Champions Trophy journey on February 20, facing Bangladesh in their Group A opener.

Jasprit Bumrah was initially included in India’s provisional squad, with his participation subject to fitness. However, his recovery timeline has been extended after he suffered a back spasm during the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in January.

With Bumrah unavailable, Harshit Rana, who made his ODI debut recently, has been named as his replacement.

The young pacer made an impressive start to his international career, becoming the first Indian to take three wickets on debut across all formats (Test, ODI, and T20I).

In another last-minute change, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been drafted into the squad, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Chakravarthy, who recently made his ODI debut against England, earned his spot after a stellar performance in the T20I series, where he claimed 14 wickets in five matches.

Jaiswal, along with Shivam Dube and Mohammed Siraj, has been named as a non-traveling substitute and will join the squad in the UAE if required.

India’s 15-member squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Non-travelling substitutes: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj