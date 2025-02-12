Australia announce squad for Champions Trophy 2025, no Mitchell Starc

Australia faced another major blow ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as premium pacer Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the tournament citing personal reasons.

Mitchell Starc’s absence further weakens an Australian squad for Champions Trophy 2025 which is already struggling with injuries.

Captain Pat Cummins (ankle), Josh Hazlewood (hip), and all-rounder Mitch Marsh (back) have been ruled out, while the unexpected retirement of Marcus Stoinis earlier this month added to the selection challenges.

In response, five new players have been called up for the eight-team tournament: Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, and Tanveer Sangha. With Cummins unavailable, Steve Smith will lead the squad for Champions Trophy 2025.

Read more: Star duo’s injuries rock Australia’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign

Australia will now enter the tournament without its three premier pacers—Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood—who were instrumental in their 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup triumph.

Australia’s final Champions Trophy 2025 squad:

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will be the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, a cricket tournament for the eight top-ranked One Day International teams in the world.

It is being hosted by Pakistan and United Arab Emirates from 19 February to 9 March 2025 and will be contested by the top eight ranked men’s national teams qualified from the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2017.