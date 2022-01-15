Another Karachi youth falls victim to stray kite string

KARACHI: In an unfortunate incident, a young man riding a motorcycle was killed after a razor-sharp kite string slit his throat in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the incident occurred at Northern bypass in Karachi, where a motorcyclist named Haider Ali, lost his life after a kite string slit his throat.

The man was critically injured and rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, said police.

Police took the body into custody and handed it over to his heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that kite flying is continuing despite the ban across the country.

The citizens have urged the concerned authorities to strictly implement the ban on kite flying so road accidents and loss of human lives can be avoided

