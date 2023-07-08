Another key suspect involved in Jinnah house attack arrested

ISLAMABAD: In a recent development, another primary miscreant was involved in the arson and riots that happened on May 9 at Jinnah house, Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the reports, a key suspect, Muhammad Arsalan, involved in acts of vandalism and arson, has been apprehended after which his parents have strongly condemned their son’s wrongdoing, expressing deep regret over the events that unfolded on May 9.

The father expressed his disapproval, stating that whatever happened was highly inappropriate. He emphasized that the youth are the assets of the nation and should be moved back by poisonous influences from political leaders.

The father further mentioned that these are the same people who influenced our son into committing acts of vandalism, engaging in negative indoctrination. He advised everyone to stay safe from such individuals.

Arsalan’s mother, reflecting on the events of May 9, expressed the distress that the incident has caused to their family. She cautioned the young generation against becoming involved in negative activities driven by the political agenda.