May 9: Another culprit involved in Jinnah House attack arrested

ISLAMABAD: The propaganda of a political party regarding the ‘main suspect’ in the Jinnah House attack has been exposed, ARY News reported.

According to details, the security agencies exposed propaganda on the ‘main character’ involved in the attack as the man who was being dubbed as a personnel of security agencies turned out to be a political party worker.

The miscreant named Imran Mehboob is working in a hotel in Lahore and is associated with a political party.

Imran was sent to Jinnah House in a ‘specific style’ as per the plan to put the blame for the attack on the security institutions. After the attack, propaganda was made on social media by terming him [Imran Mehboob], personnel of agencies, who ‘provoked’ peaceful protestors to attack Jinnah House.

Read more: Yasmin Rashid’s presence during Jinnah House attack ‘confirmed’

Furthermore, a political party did false, baseless and misleading propaganda in a video released from its official handle calling Imran Mehboob a servant of the agencies، The propaganda has also been exposed by prominent media anchors too.

The miscreant Imran Mehboob is currently in the custody of law enforcement agencies.