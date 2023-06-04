Yasmin Rashid’s presence during Jinnah House attack ‘confirmed’

LAHORE: The forensic report confirmed the presence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid’s during the Jinnah House attack on May 9, ARY News reported.

Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) issued the forensic report of PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid which confirmed that three audios and video at the time of attack on Jinnah House are of Yasmin Rashid.

The photogrammetric test showed the former health minister Punjab Yasmin Rashid presence in Jinnah House attack at the time of attack. The videos and audio were send to Forensic Science Agency by the SP cantt investigation.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case linked to the vandalism of Corps Commander House in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, on May 9.

The ATC Lahore acquitted the former Punjab minister in the Jinnah House attack case and ordered the immediate release of the former Punjab health minister.

In the written order, the court stated: “perusal of record reveals that neither Dr Yasmin Rashid is nominated in the FIR nor involved through supplementary statement and she was summoned in the case on the disclosure of a co-accused which has no evidentiary value in the eye of the court and no “incriminating material” was found against Rashid.”

PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).