Another LHC judge receives ‘suspicious letter’

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) judge justice Ali Justice Baqar Ali Najafi on Friday received a threatening letter, ARY News reported.

As per details, the LHC staff called police upon receiving the suspicious letter and it was handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Shahzad Malik Ahmed also received a threatening letter that also carried ‘suspicious powder’.

According to the sources, the LHC staff received the letter in the name of the CJ but initially ignored it while considering it a ‘normal’ letter. “Later, upon opening the envelope, it was revealed that the letter also carrying suspicious powder,” the sources added.

Prior to this, the eight judges, including the Chief Justice of the IHC, have reportedly received letters containing ‘anthrax’.

According to court sources, one of the letters was opened by a judge’s staff and was found to contain an unidentified powder.

Upon discovery of the suspicious substance, a team of experts from the Islamabad Police reached the premises of the Islamabad High Court to analyze the situation.

The primary focus of the investigation revolves around determining the nature of the powder and its potential threat.

Court sources disclosed that along with the powder, the letters also contain threatening signs.

As per sources within the court, the letter was written by a woman named Resham, with no specific address indicated.

In response to the situation, the Islamabad High Court has taken proactive measures by summoning top officials of the police to provide updates and coordinate efforts aimed at ensuring the safety of the judiciary.