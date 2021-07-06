Another metro bus catches fire in Lahore

LAHORE: Another Metro bus caught fire and was burnt completely on Tuesday apparently due to a short circuit near Shadra, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred when a fleet of buses was heading for Shahdara.

On information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

This is the second incident reported in 10 days a metro bus catching fire.

Last month as many as 19 new buses for Lahore Metro Bus System have reached Karachi port from China.

The Punjab government last year had signed an agreement with a private firm to replace existing fleet of 64 articulated buses plying at the 27km long track of the Lahore Metro Bus System.