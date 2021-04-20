Metro Bus to resume operation in Lahore from tomorrow

LAHORE: The Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) has announced that the operations of Lahore Metro Bus and Speedo Bus will be resumed from 21st of April, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Lahore Metro and Speedo buses have been allowed to resume their operations from tomorrow with strict adherence of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It is pertinent to mention here that Metro and Speedo bus services had been suspended on 29th of March owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Read More: Punjab announces ‘effective’ lockdown in districts with over 12% Covid positivity rate

Earlier on March 29, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced a set of new restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the province.

Speaking to the media after chairing a high-level meeting to take stock of the current Covid-19 situation in the province, he had announced that markets would be closed at 6pm.

“We have decided to impose an effective lockdown in districts with over 12 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate from April 1,” CM Buzdar announced, adding it will continue until April 11. “The effective lockdown doesn’t mean that we are closing down everything,” he had cleared.

“We are not imposing any ban on business and industrial activities for the time being.”

Comments

comments